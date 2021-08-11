Getting Answers
Miller County employees receive bonus for efforts during pandemic

Miller County Courthouse in Arkansas
Miller County Courthouse in Arkansas
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Miller County officials say it may be a year late, but that recent action taken by the Quorum Court will boost morale of employees amid the pandemic.

County leaders say the pandemic has caused many adjustments for county operations.

Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison said the appreciation for these dedicated workers is being provided through a bonus of up to $3,000 to all full-time and part-time employees depending on the amount of time they worked for the county.

“We are doing this to thank the employees for coming to work and showing up and doing their best you know a lot of them were sick some of them were working around the clock,” said Harrison.

Employees say the bonus is a morale booster for county workers.

“I feel that the county and the judge were looking out for their employees,” said employee Deonco Muldrew.

“We want to thank the judge for giving us a bonus of appreciation,” said employee Creighton Hill.

The bonuses will cost the county around $600,000. The money will come from funds received through the American Rescue Plan, a federal program that helps local governments cope financially during the pandemic.

Miller County received just over $4 million from the American Rescue Plan.

