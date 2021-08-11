Juvenile shot multiple times in Natchitoches; another juvenile in custody

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, a juvenile was shot multiple times at a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The shooting took place on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at around 10:40 p.m.

The victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and was later airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

Later that same afternoon, NPD arrested a juvenile without incident. They are being charged with attempted first degree murder and was placed in a juvenile detention center.

If you have any information in regards to this investigation, please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.