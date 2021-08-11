Here’s how homebound people in La. who want the COVID-19 vaccine can get their shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The caretaker of an elderly, homebound woman contacted KSLA wanting to know how she could get the COVID-19 vaccine... and KSLA got her answers.

Betty Turner’s caretaker called numerous healthcare facilities with no luck. KSLA reached out to Ochsner LSU Health; officials there put us in touch with the hospital’s EVT Strike Team, which travels across the area to give homebound people the vaccine.

Betty Turner (Terri Taylor)

Anyone who is homebound whose home health agency cannot provide them with a vaccine can contact LSU Health at 318-813-1907 to set up an appointment for them to come to your home. The strike team has all three vaccines available (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson).

KSLA’s Kenley Hargett spoke with Shelly Raley, one of the leaders of the strike team, and Terri Taylor, the caretaker, who was ecstatic about her patient being able to get vaccinated.

