Grambling students, Doug Williams Center conduct research on Black women’s contribution to gymnastics

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - The 2021 Olympic Games have sparked a lot of conversation surrounding gymnastics. That’s why the Doug Williams Center and students at Grambling State University have teamed up to complete research outlining Black women’s contribution to the sport.

They spent several months compiling information on gymnasts like Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles.

Doug Williams Marketing Director Raven Thissel says she hopes the research can bring more opportunities to Grambling.

“We have now compiled a comprehensive case study with the support of academics and what that study does, it enters that space to tell the story of Black women’s contributions in the past, present, and future and where we go from here to best support them in the future,” said Thissel.

Right now, the university is looking in to forming what will be the first gymnastics team at an HBCU (historically Black college or university).

