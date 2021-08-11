Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott, Attorney General Paxton aligned in defense of executive order prohibiting mask mandates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abott(Texas Tribune Photos)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (News release) - Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a new legal filing intended to strike down a judge’s order which would have allowed masks to be required in all Dallas County schools.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Tuesday issued a restraining order against Abbott’s statewide ban on mask mandates. Countering this, Abbott and Paxton filed a mandamus petition in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in an effort to strike down Jenkins’ order. The filing claims that the order “violates Executive Order GA-38 and state law” which “has the force and effect of state law and supersedes local rules and regulations.”

“Under Executive Order GA-38, no governmental entity can require or mandate the wearing of masks,” said Governor Abbott. “The path forward relies on personal responsibility—not government mandates. The State of Texas will continue to vigorously fight the temporary restraining order to protect the rights and freedoms of all Texans.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20
Students in DeSoto Parish returned to the classroom on Aug. 4, 2021.
DeSoto Parish superintendent addresses rumor of 100+ kids being out with COVID-19
Victim named in connection to weekend shooting in Cedar Grove
In north Louisiana (Shreveport and Monroe), 103 patients are in Ochsner hospitals as of...
State, federal medical personnel deployed to help ArkLaTex COVID-19 hospitalizations
Datavious Simmons, DOB: 4/6/2002 (left), and Joshua Thomas, DOB: 6/21/2002 (right), are wanted...
2 teens wanted for June homicide in Cedar Grove neighborhood

Latest News

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU to mandate COVID-19 vaccine when it receives full FDA approval
Louisiana State Police
Bossier City Fire Dept. hosting fish fry fundraiser for LSP trooper’s son who is battling cancer
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Jefferson woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Marshall
bishop
INTERVIEW: Bishop Lawrence L. Brandon talks upcoming school supply give-a-way