Fred forms and more Heat Advisories Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking more intense heat and humidity for the region Wednesday as our August weather pattern rolls on for the ArkLaTex. You should expect more intense heat through the end of the week and potentially now lasting through Saturday until showers arrive during the evening hours and continuing through Sunday. The increased rain chances over the weekend will help give us a break from the heat through the early part of next week as highs would fall down into the 80s. In the tropics Tropical Storm Fred formed overnight and is expected to impact Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on its way off the west-northwest. The storms constant interaction with land will hinder it through the weekend when Fred or what’s left of it will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico. While the track has shifted west, we are still not expecting any impacts for the ArkLaTex at this time.

We are tracking our newest tropical storm as it is expected to make landfall in the Dominican Republic. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning you need to make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking yet another day of intense heat and humidity. Temperatures this morning are again starting off in the 70s and are expected to rise into the upper 90s this afternoon. Of course when you factor in the humidity it will feel much more like its between 105 and 110 across the region. Expect mostly sunny skies as well all day long across the region.

As we go through the rest of the week and even potentially through the first half of the weekend we are tracking nonstop heat and humidity with only marginal potential for any relief in form of showers. Both Thursday and Friday should be dry highs that will again be camped out in the upper 90s with more Heat Advisories likely. On Saturday we are tracking increasing clouds and some shower potential, but our high temperatures will still likely be in the low to mid 90s making for more steamy weather. Starting Saturday night we are tracking rising rain chances that will last into next week.

Sunday through the early part of next week we are tracking unsettled weather across the ArkLaTex as a frontal boundary pushes into the region. Thanks to the off and on rain and thunderstorms temperatures will fall from their scorching peak on Thursday in the upper 90s down into the mid-80s by Monday. But don’t expect much in the way of falling humidity as the mugginess will continue unabated for the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, get ready to sweat again BIG TIME Wednesday! Have a great day!

