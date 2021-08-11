DeSoto Parish superintendent addresses rumor of 100+ kids being out with COVID-19

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The superintendent of DeSoto Parish Schools is addressing a rumor that has been circulating about more than 100 kids being out due to COVID-19.

KSLA reached out to Superintendent Clay Corley Wednesday, Aug. 11 after receiving messages from a number of concerned parents. The superintendent provided us with the following response:

“We have seen some instances of positive Covid cases. Similar to what we saw throughout last school year. We continue to monitor our numbers closely and communicate daily with the Dept. of Health to work through all close contact and quarantine situations. We would like to remind parents and families to remember to follow the self-screening guidance and keep children at home if they are experiencing any symptoms. We will also be offering vaccination clinics at all schools throughout the school year for students and staff beginning next week. Dates are available on our website and through our various social media platforms.”

DeSoto Parish students returned to the classroom Aug. 4.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) tracks outbreaks at schools in the state. Click here to keep up with their data.

