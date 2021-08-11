Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caddo Parish Commission to debate whether to require parish employees to get vaccinated

Caddo Parish Commission
Caddo Parish Commission(Caddo Parish Commission)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Commission will be holding a Pandemic Taskforce meeting Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held virtually and will be streamed.

During the first week of August, the Caddo Commission voted on a controversial resolution recommending all Caddo Parish employees be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly for COVID-19. The resolution failed at first, but was later reconsidered and remanded to the COVID-19 Task Force Committee for further review. It’s expected to be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.

An administrative update on the Eviction Mitigation Program is also on the agenda. Back in July, the commission voted to provide $20,000 to assist citizens in the parish that have qualified for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program with legal aid to help prevent eviction.

On the Pandemic Taskforce are Commissioners Steven Jackson, Stormy Gage-Watts, Ken Epperson Sr., Jim Taliaferro, and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20
Two people are safe after a driver in a stolen truck rammed into a Caddo Parish house on the...
20-year-old arrested after crashing stolen truck into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home
Breanna Dinkins and Deonshanique Thompson
One of the Walmart ‘pepper spray bandits’ arrested after allegedly stealing TVs, assaulting employees
Coach David Bryant (seen holding the basketball)
Community remembers ArkLaTex coach who died from complications with COVID-19
Jeffrey Griffing, 18, of the 4700 block of Palmetto Road at Benton, was booked July 30, 2021,...
Bossier teen accused of dozens more sex crimes involving juveniles

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
In north Louisiana (Shreveport and Monroe), 103 patients are in Ochsner hospitals as of...
Ochsner Health leaders discuss COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in north Louisiana
If a business or school is not following the state's current mask mandate, you can report them...
Business or school not following mask mandate? Call 211
Ochsner LSU Health says its EVT Strike Team has been traveling around northwest Louisiana...
Here’s how homebound people in La. who want the COVID-19 vaccine can get their shot