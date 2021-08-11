Caddo Parish Commission to debate whether to require parish employees to get vaccinated

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Commission will be holding a Pandemic Taskforce meeting Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held virtually and will be streamed.

During the first week of August, the Caddo Commission voted on a controversial resolution recommending all Caddo Parish employees be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly for COVID-19. The resolution failed at first, but was later reconsidered and remanded to the COVID-19 Task Force Committee for further review. It’s expected to be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.

An administrative update on the Eviction Mitigation Program is also on the agenda. Back in July, the commission voted to provide $20,000 to assist citizens in the parish that have qualified for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program with legal aid to help prevent eviction.

On the Pandemic Taskforce are Commissioners Steven Jackson, Stormy Gage-Watts, Ken Epperson Sr., Jim Taliaferro, and Lyndon B. Johnson.

