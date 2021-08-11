Business or school not following mask mandate? Call 211

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Due to rising cases and hospitalizations, Louisiana is currently under a statewide mask mandate that will remain in effect at least until Sept. 1.

This mandate is to help limit suffering and death in this fourth and worst surge, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says. Officials with LDH say anyone who has questions or concerns about masking compliance can call 211.

