Bossier teen accused of dozens more sex crimes involving juveniles

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier Parish teenager is back in jail, accused of more sex crimes involving children.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that its detectives arrested 18-year-old Jeffrey Griffing, of the 4700 block of Palmetto Road at Benton, the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Booking records show he was then booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday on dozens of charges, including 131 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count each of first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.

His bonds total $500,000 on the child pornography charges. No bonds have yet been set on the other charges.

Griffing was free on $50,000 bond when he was arrested Tuesday. Booking records also show that he was booked at 1:42 a.m. July 30 on two counts of pornography involving juveniles.

The investigation that led to Griffing’s arrests arose from a tip with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Detectives encourage anyone who might have been a victim of sexual abuse or has information about any sex crime to contact them by calling (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

