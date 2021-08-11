Getting Answers
Bossier teen accused of dozens more sex crimes involving juveniles

He was free on $50,000 bond when he was arrested Aug. 10 on child porn, rape, molestation charges
Jeffrey Griffing, 18, of the 4700 block of Palmetto Road at Benton, was booked July 30, 2021, on two counts of pornography involving juveniles and Aug. 10, 2021, on dozens more charges, including 131 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count each of first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.(Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier Parish teenager is back in jail, accused of more sex crimes involving children.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that its detectives arrested 18-year-old Jeffrey Griffing, of the 4700 block of Palmetto Road at Benton, the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Booking records show he was then booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday on dozens of charges, including 131 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count each of first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.

His bonds total $500,000 on the child pornography charges. No bonds have yet been set on the other charges.

Griffing was free on $50,000 bond when he was arrested Tuesday. Booking records also show that he was booked at 1:42 a.m. July 30 on two counts of pornography involving juveniles.

The investigation that led to Griffing’s arrests arose from a tip with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Detectives encourage anyone who might have been a victim of sexual abuse or has information about any sex crime to contact them by calling (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

