Bossier teacher starts school year with kidney donation from coworker

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - With the start of a new school year comes the excitement of the first day back in the classroom. There’s new books, new uniforms, and new shoes; but, for one Bossier High School English teacher — she’ll head back to school with a new kidney.

It was all made possible from the kindness of another Bossier Parish teacher who was a complete stranger just a year ago.

Krystal Parrish and Terri Finklea had never met before. In fact, they had no interaction with each other but did work within the same school district. They were even Facebook friends but said they likely became friends only because the two were part of a Mom’s group together and didn’t know it.

“We actually became Facebook friends in 2014 but we never met, didn’t talk, until she (Parrish) made a post in August,” said Finklea.

At the urging of her family, Parrish said she turned to Facebook to let her friends know of a recent development in her health. Parrish was diagnosed with IGA Nephropathy, also known as Berger’s Disease, which severely limits kidney function. She didn’t realize she had the disease until she was pregnant with her daughter eight years ago.

“They ran a lot of blood work and urine tests to try to figure out what was wrong,” said Parrish. “There’s about an 80 percent chance that it’s a slow-moving disease and that it can take a really long time before you even a transplant or dialysis. About 20 percent of people have a random downturn.”

About a year ago, at a checkup, doctors told Parrish the bad news. Her kidney function was less than 20 percent and she would need a new kidney.

That’s when Parrish turned to Facebook to let her friends and family know of her diagnosis.

She said she was on the transplant list and was looking for a living donor if possible, but knew it was a stretch. In a matter of minutes, Finklea commented on the post saying she would be happy to get tested. Finklea said it was fate that intervened since Parrish’s posts rarely show up in her Facebook feed.

I truly believe got put it on my heart. It was her daughter that really pulled me in. Being a mom and having a daughter of my own and being really close with my own mother, that’s just a relationship that if you can do something to keep that person there — keep a mom with her daughter — of course I want to do that.

Parrish said she was grateful for Finklea’s kind gesture but was concerned since she wasn’t a blood relative.

“We didn’t know each other and we’re not related so there’s a very slim chance that she’s going to match.”

As it turned out, fate had all the answers. Finklea was not only a match but a near-perfect one.

“For the two of us not to be related and not to share any kind of DNA, this match is really close.” The two underwent successful surgery in June.

“Those days in the hospital were pretty rough. The pain was pretty rough,” said Finklea. The decision, however, was worth the pain for Finklea who helped a stranger — turned friend — start a new school year with a new chance at life.

Parrish said the surgery through Willis-Knighton Transplant Center has been more successful than even doctors expected.

Now, she has to take more than a dozen pills a day and both must drink more than 100 ounces of water each day to keep hydrated.

School starts for students in Bossier Parish Thursday morning.

