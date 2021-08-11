BACK TO SCHOOL: Texarkana ISD hits the books

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - The first bells of the school year ring Wednesday for students and educators across Texarkana Independent School District.

Mitigating the spread of the coronavirus remains a main source of concern for parents and school leaders, so measures remain in place district-wide to protect the health of each person in district facilities.

Physical distancing, enhanced cleaning measures, outdoor classes and frequent hand washing are just some of the procedures that have carried over from last year.

Masks are optional in Texarkana ISD, but are highly encouraged.

Earlier this summer, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order forbidding mask mandates in school districts, but some school districts are defying that command.

Unlike last year, virtual options no longer exist, so all students are back for in-person learning.

For a complete look at Texarkana ISD’s 2021 ‘back to school’ policies for students, parents and teachers, take a look at the booklet below.

You can also find a copy of the document here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.