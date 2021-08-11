2,500 medical personnel being sent to Texas to help with current COVID situation

AUSTIN (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, Aug. 11 that 2,500 medical personnel will be sent to Texas to help hospitals care for the rising number of COVID-19 patients.

This follows the governor’s directive from earlier in the week that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) use staffing agencies to provide out-of-state assistance to medical facilities in Texas to help mitigate the surge of COVID-19 cases. The first group of personnel will be fully funded by the state through Sept. 30.

“The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott. “Texans can help bolster the state’s efforts to combat the virus by getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus.”

Texas residents can click here to find a vaccine provider near them.

