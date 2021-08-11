Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2,500 medical personnel being sent to Texas to help with current COVID situation

More than 2,000 medical personnel are being sent to Texas to help deal with the current surge...
More than 2,000 medical personnel are being sent to Texas to help deal with the current surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.(WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, Aug. 11 that 2,500 medical personnel will be sent to Texas to help hospitals care for the rising number of COVID-19 patients.

This follows the governor’s directive from earlier in the week that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) use staffing agencies to provide out-of-state assistance to medical facilities in Texas to help mitigate the surge of COVID-19 cases. The first group of personnel will be fully funded by the state through Sept. 30.

“The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott. “Texans can help bolster the state’s efforts to combat the virus by getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus.”

Texas residents can click here to find a vaccine provider near them.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20
Two people are safe after a driver in a stolen truck rammed into a Caddo Parish house on the...
20-year-old arrested after crashing stolen truck into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home
Breanna Dinkins and Deonshanique Thompson
One of the Walmart ‘pepper spray bandits’ arrested after allegedly stealing TVs, assaulting employees
Coach David Bryant (seen holding the basketball)
Community remembers ArkLaTex coach who died from complications with COVID-19
Jeffrey Griffing, 18, of the 4700 block of Palmetto Road at Benton, was booked July 30, 2021,...
Bossier teen accused of dozens more sex crimes involving juveniles

Latest News

Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical...
Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Woman hopes her mother’s death will encourage others to get vaccinated
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 7,009 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas