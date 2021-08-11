Getting Answers
2 teens wanted for June homicide in Cedar Grove neighborhood

Datavious Simmons, DOB: 4/6/2002 (left), and Joshua Thomas, DOB: 6/21/2002 (right), are wanted in connection with a homicide that happened June 26, 2021 in the Cedar Grove neighborhood of Shreveport, La.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men are wanted in connection with a homicide that happened back at the end of June.

The Shreveport Police Department is looking for Datavious Simmons and Joshua Thomas, both 19, in connection with the death of Keshun Cole, 20. The deadly shooting happened June 26 in the 900 block of W 62nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Simmons is wanted for second-degree murder, while Thomas is wanted for failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

Call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 if you have any information, or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.

