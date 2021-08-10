Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Wireless Emergency Alert test to appear on millions of cellphones Wednesday

By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of people will receive an alert on their cellphone as part of a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with the Federal Communication Commission to send out tests on Wednesday.

The Wireless Emergency Alert tests will be sent to cellphones where the subscriber has opted in to receive the messages.

An Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.

FEMA said the test is a way to make sure the system is working properly in case there is a national emergency where the alert would be issued.

The test will begin at 2:20 ET, and cellphone users who opted in to receive the message will receive the alert one time during the 30-minute test.

The alert will display the following: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The alert would be postponed until Aug. 25 if widespread severe weather is in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are considered...
Shots fired during prayer vigil for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting; woman injured
Dispatchers got the call just before 1 a.m. regarding a burglar on Amblewood Drive in the...
Driver of stolen truck crashes into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home
Six people in Caddo Parish were issued a summons on Aug. 5, 2021 for reportedly selling alcohol...
6 cited in underage alcohol sales sting in Caddo Parish
People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken

Latest News

Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say
Driver of stolen truck slams into two parked vehicles, home
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. It was...
Sheriff: No suspect, injuries found at Tennessee high school after report of active shooter
Baton Rouge Fire Department
SFD borrows firetrucks from Baton Rouge
Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill nearing final passage in the...
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) reacts to infrastructure vote