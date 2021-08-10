Virtual learning program in Bossier Parish returns

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Educational leaders say face-to-face learning is the best instruction, but some parents are still reluctant to send their children back into the classroom.

During the 2020-21 school year, Bossier Parish Schools decided to move forward with providing another year of virtual learning before the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19. The district wants to meet the needs of all students, even students who request virtual learning without an underlying reason. The district says they have learned students and parents want that virtual option for other reasons.

In the 2020-21 school year, Bossier Parish enrolled 2,500 students into the Bossier Virtual Learning Program. This year, the number is a little over 360.

Meeting the needs of all students (KSLA)

Holly George is the academic administrator chosen to lead the program.

“I wanted to provide a curriculum that was academically strong and I was very adamant about having live lessons with our teachers,” she said.

Meeting the needs of all students (KSLA)

First grade teacher, Jessica O’Neal, jumped at the opportunity to go virtual. She called last year a success, largely due to parental or family involvement.

“One of the things that’s really important with virtual school learning is parental support or guardian support. We had all ‘hands in’ from parents, grandparents. Everyone was involved in learning,” O’Neal said.

Meeting the needs of all students (KSLA)

O’Neal built a classroom that encouraged weekly office hours to work one-on-one with students, as well as group sessions for students to engage and work on assignments together.

“Every day was better and better; everybody was so supportive for me. I felt by the end of the year we were on fire,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal says it’s important to keep students engaged by encouraging participation in school picture day, Dr. Seuss Read Across America, and Valentine’s Day to name a few.

George says it’s important for her to continue to follow the Tier 1 state curriculum and enhance one-on-one instructional time even more. She says she still wants to move forward and offer organizational clubs and electives for virtual students.

Meeting the needs of all students (KSLA)

If you’re interested in the Bossier Virtual Learning Program, you must fill out an intent form on the program’s website.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.