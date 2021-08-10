Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virtual learning program in Bossier Parish returns

Meeting the needs of all students
Bossier Parish Virtual Learning Program
Bossier Parish Virtual Learning Program(Bossier Parish Schools)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Educational leaders say face-to-face learning is the best instruction, but some parents are still reluctant to send their children back into the classroom.

During the 2020-21 school year, Bossier Parish Schools decided to move forward with providing another year of virtual learning before the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19. The district wants to meet the needs of all students, even students who request virtual learning without an underlying reason. The district says they have learned students and parents want that virtual option for other reasons.

In the 2020-21 school year, Bossier Parish enrolled 2,500 students into the Bossier Virtual Learning Program. This year, the number is a little over 360.

Meeting the needs of all students
Meeting the needs of all students(KSLA)

Holly George is the academic administrator chosen to lead the program.

“I wanted to provide a curriculum that was academically strong and I was very adamant about having live lessons with our teachers,” she said.

Meeting the needs of all students
Meeting the needs of all students(KSLA)

First grade teacher, Jessica O’Neal, jumped at the opportunity to go virtual. She called last year a success, largely due to parental or family involvement.

“One of the things that’s really important with virtual school learning is parental support or guardian support. We had all ‘hands in’ from parents, grandparents. Everyone was involved in learning,” O’Neal said.

Meeting the needs of all students
Meeting the needs of all students(KSLA)

O’Neal built a classroom that encouraged weekly office hours to work one-on-one with students, as well as group sessions for students to engage and work on assignments together.

“Every day was better and better; everybody was so supportive for me. I felt by the end of the year we were on fire,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal says it’s important to keep students engaged by encouraging participation in school picture day, Dr. Seuss Read Across America, and Valentine’s Day to name a few.

George says it’s important for her to continue to follow the Tier 1 state curriculum and enhance one-on-one instructional time even more. She says she still wants to move forward and offer organizational clubs and electives for virtual students.

Meeting the needs of all students
Meeting the needs of all students(KSLA)

If you’re interested in the Bossier Virtual Learning Program, you must fill out an intent form on the program’s website.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are considered...
Shots fired during prayer vigil for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting; woman injured
Dispatchers got the call just before 1 a.m. regarding a burglar on Amblewood Drive in the...
Driver of stolen truck crashes into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home
Six people in Caddo Parish were issued a summons on Aug. 5, 2021 for reportedly selling alcohol...
6 cited in underage alcohol sales sting in Caddo Parish
People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken

Latest News

Highland Center Ministries holds its free Blessing Dinner every Thursday evening, but now,...
Those who want a free meal at Highland Center Ministries must now be fully vaccinated
The Khaki Fair Uniform Giveaway will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Highland Center Ministries giving away free school uniforms
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When ArkLaTex students go back to the classroom
masks
First day of school in Sabine Parish