TISD students headed back to the classroom Aug. 11

Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
Students in the Texarkana Independent School District in Texas head back to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.(KKTV)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Summer vacation is over for many students in Texas. For some students in east Texas, school starts Wednesday, Aug. 11 with more than books on educators’ minds.

Buses remained idle Tuesday and playgrounds sat vacant at schools in the Texarkana Independent School District, but those scenes will change Wednesday with the first day of school.

[FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When ArkLaTex students go back to the classroom]

“Busy planning, getting ready for the first two weeks,” said Danielle Barnette, a teacher.

Teachers and staff at Theron Jones Elementary were busy taking care of last-minute preparations for the big day.

“I’m very excited. This is my first year in the classroom,” said Rachel Diaz, another teacher.

With 7,200 students and 100 staff members, TISD is the largest school district in Region 8 of the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

“There is a lot of excitement here in the district welcoming kids back,” said Doug Brubaker, superintendent of TISD.

Brubaker says like other districts across the state, they will face special challenges keeping students safe from COVID-19.

“We are recommending that students and staff both wear masks. We are going to have enhanced cleaning protocols throughout the day and we are going to work to maintain distancing of three feet,” said Brubaker.

Although wearing face coverings is not mandatory, the district could revisit the issue at a later date.

“As new guidance comes out, we will take a look at that and work with our families and our staff to help keep students and staff safe,” said Brubaker.

