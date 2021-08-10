Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Those who want a free meal at Highland Center Ministries must now be fully vaccinated

Highland Center Ministries holds its free Blessing Dinner every Thursday evening, but now,...
Highland Center Ministries holds its free Blessing Dinner every Thursday evening, but now, those who want a meal must prove they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19.(Highland Center Ministries)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highland Center Ministries has been holding its free Blessing Dinner for quite some time, but now, those who want a meal must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The dinner is held Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the center, which is located at 520 Olive St. in Shreveport. The center’s Facebook page says everyone must wear a mask and must be fully vaccinated to receive a meal. Attendees must now show proof of vaccination on their first visit. They will then be added to a list of vaccinated people and will not have to show proof again.

To-go meals are also offered on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Call 318-673-8440 for more information.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are considered...
Shots fired during prayer vigil for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting; woman injured
Dispatchers got the call just before 1 a.m. regarding a burglar on Amblewood Drive in the...
Driver of stolen truck crashes into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home
Six people in Caddo Parish were issued a summons on Aug. 5, 2021 for reportedly selling alcohol...
6 cited in underage alcohol sales sting in Caddo Parish
People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken

Latest News

Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in the ArkLaTex
INTERACTIVE MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in the ArkLaTex
COVID-19 Information Hub - ArkLaTex
COVID-19: ArkLaTex information hub
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing