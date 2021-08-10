Those who want a free meal at Highland Center Ministries must now be fully vaccinated

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highland Center Ministries has been holding its free Blessing Dinner for quite some time, but now, those who want a meal must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The dinner is held Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the center, which is located at 520 Olive St. in Shreveport. The center’s Facebook page says everyone must wear a mask and must be fully vaccinated to receive a meal. Attendees must now show proof of vaccination on their first visit. They will then be added to a list of vaccinated people and will not have to show proof again.

To-go meals are also offered on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Call 318-673-8440 for more information.

