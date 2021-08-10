Teacher survives COVID-19 after 72-day hospital stay, tells people ‘get vaccinated’

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – A beloved coach is back in his Florida school, teaching kids about physical education.

But for a while, it looked like that day might never come for a man who spent more than two months battling COVID-19 and nearly died.

“I am extremely lucky. I’m extremely blessed,” said Terry Greear, who’s better known to the kids in his elementary school as “Coach Beard.”

He survived a 72-day battle with COVID-19 that started in mid-January when vaccines in Florida were not available for people in their 40s.

According to Greear, he went from being healthy and taking precautions to prevent the virus to developing a fever, passing out and being rushed to the emergency room.

“I do remember as we sat in the ER, I kept thinking, ‘Oh, my god, what if this is the last time they saw their dad?’ Like, what if that was it?” wife Stephanie Greear said, thinking of the couple’s children.

Terry Greear took a selfie from his hospital bed on Day 1, knowing he had no pre-existing conditions but was still there with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“I was extremely scared,” he said. “I’m like, ‘What’s going on? This does not happen to me.’”

Florida coach who barely survived COVID wants to make sure others don't go through what he did.

Terry Greear doesn’t remember many details immediately after that because his condition deteriorated quickly.

But his wife said he was moved to the intensive care unit, intubated and placed in a medically induced coma.

“It was the worst phone call I’ve ever received in my life,” Stephanie Greear said after getting a call from the hospital. “I talked to him. I prayed over him. I asked God to please save him.”

While doctors and nurses worked to save Terry Greear’s life, students decorated his office, PE teachers designed Coach Beard T-shirts, and his wife filled his hospital room with pictures of friends and family.

“So, whenever I was coming to or awake, I would see pictures, and the first picture I see was a heart that says ‘We love you,’” Terry Greear said.

Terry Greear's wife filled his hospital room with pictures of friends and family. (Source: CNN, WKMG, TERRY GREEAR)

Through his recovery, Coach Beard lost most of his iconic facial hair and 50 pounds. Over his hospital stay, his lungs also collapsed twice. He was placed on a ventilator, a feeding tube and a lung bypass machine.

“The worst part was telling my children that their father may not come home and thinking that they didn’t even really get to say goodbye to him,” Stephanie Greear said. “It was unimaginable for me to think about going through life without him.”

Ultimately, her support spurred him to action.

“My wife told me like, ‘You’ve got to do this,’” Terry Greear said. “Something kicked in where I had to start fighting, and I fought hard.”

After two months, he turned a corner, entering intensive rehabilitation, having to re-learn how to do basic tasks.

Coach Beard still can’t run like he used to, but he is back to teaching again.

And the lesson he has for everyone is to get vaccinated, just like he did after beating COVID-19.

“I don’t want anybody else’s family to have to go through what my family went through,” Terry Greear said. “No one’s wife or husband need to tell their kids that mom or dad may not come home.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.