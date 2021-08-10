SUV, motorcycle involved in north Shreveport crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders reported to the scene of a crash in north Shreveport on Tuesday morning.

Officers got the call just before 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to the intersection of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and N. Hearne Avenue in Shreveport.

No word on the cause of the crash, or the condition of the drivers.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.