SUV, motorcycle involved in north Shreveport crash

Officers got the call just before 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to the intersection of Hilry...
Officers got the call just before 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to the intersection of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and N. Hearne Avenue in Shreveport.
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders reported to the scene of a crash in north Shreveport on Tuesday morning.

Officers got the call just before 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to the intersection of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and N. Hearne Avenue in Shreveport.

No word on the cause of the crash, or the condition of the drivers.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

