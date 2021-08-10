Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Students in Texarkana, Texas get COVID vaccine ahead of school

People stood in line outside Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the...
People stood in line outside Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Spirit of St. Michael vaccination event.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - “They start to school tomorrow, so we are getting them vaccinated  today,” said William Simpson, a parent.

Simpson brought his two teenage daughters to the Spirit of St. Michael mobile clinic Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 10) for a COVID-19 vaccination and he was not alone. A line of people stood outside the unit waiting for their turn to get the shot. Simpson and other parents say since there’s not a mask mandate in the State of Texas and positive COVID-19 cases on the rise, they thought getting the vaccine would add another level of safety for children going back to school.

Molly Bledsoe is a student athlete and waited in line with her father.

“Due to going back to school and needing the vaccine and also for tennis outside of school and with school, we play in the Metroplex a lot. We play teams from the Metroplex, so just to be safe I’m going to get the vaccine,” said Bledsoe.

Officials with the mobile vaccination clinic say they were encouraged to see people lined up to get the shot. The van was parked on the campus of CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are considered...
Shots fired during prayer vigil for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting; woman injured
Two people are safe after a driver in a stolen truck rammed into a Caddo Parish house on the...
20-year-old arrested after crashing stolen truck into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home
Six people in Caddo Parish were issued a summons on Aug. 5, 2021 for reportedly selling alcohol...
6 cited in underage alcohol sales sting in Caddo Parish
People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 6,583 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
The city of New Orleans says it is in a dangerous situation.
Louisiana has set new hospitalization records every day for a week
Getting Answers: Paying off unexpected COVID-19 medical bills