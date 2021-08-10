Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Six cited for underage alcolhol sales in Caddo Parish

The operation was carried out by CPSO on Aug. 5.
The operation was carried out by CPSO on Aug. 5.(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - At stores across Caddo Parish, six people were cited for the illegal sale of alcohol to people not of legal drinking age.

Below is a list of people who were issued a summons for violating the law as well as the business where it happened. The operation was carried out on Aug. 5.

  • Cynthia Perkins, 29, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 U.S. Hwy. 79, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;
  • Joshua Bowers, 19, The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO;
  • Ivy Dale, 19, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card;
  • Samad Khan, 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, second offense;
  • Linda Ortiz, 21, Stonewall Beverage, 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO Card;
  • Mahmaud Shawakha, 34, Cliff’s Country Corner, 127 North Main St., Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense.

In total, 25 businesses did not sell.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are considered...
Shots fired during prayer vigil for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting; woman injured
Six people in Caddo Parish were issued a summons on Aug. 5, 2021 for reportedly selling alcohol...
6 cited in underage alcohol sales sting in Caddo Parish
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken
People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

We are tracking scorching weather ahead for the ArkLaTex.
More heat and humidity for ArkLaTex
Dispatchers got the call just before 1 a.m. regarding a burglar on Amblewood Drive in the...
Driver of stolen truck crashes into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home
People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
ArkLaTex school districts hiring amid ongoing national teacher shortage