Six cited for underage alcolhol sales in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - At stores across Caddo Parish, six people were cited for the illegal sale of alcohol to people not of legal drinking age.

Below is a list of people who were issued a summons for violating the law as well as the business where it happened. The operation was carried out on Aug. 5.

Cynthia Perkins, 29, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 U.S. Hwy. 79, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;

Joshua Bowers, 19, The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO;

Ivy Dale, 19, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card;

Samad Khan, 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, second offense;

Linda Ortiz, 21, Stonewall Beverage, 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO Card;

Mahmaud Shawakha, 34, Cliff’s Country Corner, 127 North Main St., Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense.

In total, 25 businesses did not sell.

