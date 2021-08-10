Getting Answers
SFD borrows firetrucks from Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Fire Department
Baton Rouge Fire Department(WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department has had to borrow two trucks from the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a spokesperson with the department confirms.

The two borrowed trucks are in the reserve fleet and are not currently in service on the streets. SFD also recently borrowed an ambulance from Bossier Parish; it too is in the reserve fleet. This comes not long after the department unveiled three brand new firetrucks.

[Shreveport Fire Department reveals new engines]

SFD officials say there are currently 10 medic units servicing the city.

