Saints CB Patrick Robinson retires

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A surprise announcement took place on Airline Drive on Tuesday, cornerback Patrick Robinson is retiring from the NFL. That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

#Saints veteran CB Patrick Robinson informed the team that he is retiring, per agent @Agentbutler1. After 11 seasons and a Super Bowl title, the former first-rounder calls it quits. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2021

Robinson was in the mix to be a starting cornerback for the Black and Gold in 2021. The team lacked star power opposite Marshon Lattimore at the spot.

The Saints drafted Robinson in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Robinson played eight seasons with New Orleans. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

