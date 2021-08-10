More Heat Advisories and watching the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are tracking yet another day of Heat Advisories across the ArkLaTex as temperatures will be scorching all across the ArkLaTex. As we discussed yesterday you should expect Heat Advisories not just today, but really all throughout the work week for the region as a ridge builds over the southern portion of the United States. Our next chance for rain and cooler temperatures comes this weekend as a frontal boundary will be pushing into the region. Out in the tropics we continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Cyclone Six that is likely to become Tropical Storm Fred potentially as early as today. We will the storm closely as it moves off to the west-northwest, the good news is that the storm is not forecast to become particularly strong at this point, but the track will be key.

We are keeping a close eye on what is likely to become Tropical Storm Fred later today. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you again dress comfortably as another scorcher is ahead. Temperatures this morning are in the 70s and will be moving up again into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be surging past the 105 degree mark this afternoon so please make sure you drink plenty of water today.

As we go through the rest of the week we continue to track more intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will be very consistent in the upper 90s along with dry and sunny skies. With that mind you should expect more Heat Advisories between now and Friday, but the humidity should stay just low enough to take any Heat Warnings off the table for your forecast.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking potential changes on the way for the ArkLaTex. We are tracking a frontal boundary that will be pushing into the region bringing shower and storm chances. The potential for wet weather will start on Saturday, but Sunday certainly looks like the wetter of the two days for the region. Thanks to the rain we are tracking a drop in our temperatures down to around the 90 degree, but don’t expect much change in the humidity across the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, get ready to sweat again Tuesday! Have a great day!

