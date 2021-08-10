Getting Answers
Monitoring the tropics and the ArkLaTex heat

By Jessica Moore
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Happy Tuesday everyone! Another day of heat advisories, little to no rain, and tracking the tropics as we watch Potential Tropical Cyclone 6!

Today: highs are in the mid and upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Fair weather cumulus clouds may temporarily relieve any direct sunlight. We’ll take anything we can get. Once again we have a HEAT ADVISORY that goes until 7pm with 105+ heat indices. As far as rain goes, little to no rain one again for the afternoon and evening.

This evening the commute to work will be dry sunny and still very hot but then overnight, we’ll see temperatures fall into the upper 70s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday: half way through the work week will feel like the first part of the work week weather wise. Highs are once again in the mid to upper 90s which is right around our average but we’re still dealing with very humid weather. It’ll feel like the triple digits once again near and at heat advisory criteria. Sunny start to the day with partly cloudy skies and not a lot of rain.

Thursday and Friday look similar but Thursday will be the hotter day with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Friday highs are in the mid 90s with a slightly better chance of rain, but still mostly dry for the majority of the ArkLaTex.

Rain anyone? Well this weekend a front will bring rain and thunderstorms back to the ArkLaTex Saturday and Sunday which will also give us a slight break from heat advisory humidity and heat. Highs will range this weekend from the low to mid 90s.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 looms near the Caribbean and likely will become a Tropical Storm later today or tonight. The next name on the list is Fred. This will bear watching as the latest track pulls this into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Not a concern for us at the moment, but we’ll keep you updated!

Have a great day!

