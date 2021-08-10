Getting Answers
Minden Medical Center starts providing COVID-19 hospitalization info to the public

The fourth surge of COVID-19 cases is causing many people to feel depressed, stressed, and...
The fourth surge of COVID-19 cases is causing many people to feel depressed, stressed, and hopeless.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Minden Medical Center has followed in the steps of a number of other healthcare facilities in the ArkLaTex and is now providing data to the public about how many patients it has hospitalized with COVID-19.

[COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex]

The medical center posted on its Facebook page Tuesday, Aug. 10, saying since July 27, they’ve had 36 patients in the hospital, 35 of which were unvaccinated. Health officials there are encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

Minden Medical Center is now sharing data with the public about how many patients they have...
Minden Medical Center is now sharing data with the public about how many patients they have hospitalized with COVID-19.(Minden Medical Center)

Those 12 and up can click here to schedule an appointment to get the Pfizer vaccine at the center’s drive-thru clinic to be held Aug. 20 from 8 to 10 a.m.

The Willis-Knighton Health System also recently started providing this hospitalization data to the public via its Facebook page and Instagram account.

