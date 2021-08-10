Getting Answers
Marshall man arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend

Erick Arellano Lozada, 21
Erick Arellano Lozada, 21(Marshall Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Marshall Police Department, a man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

On Friday, Aug. 6, at around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a vehicular crash on Victory Drive. Upon arrival, the officers witnessed a man chasing a woman around the vehicle.

The woman told police that her ex-boyfriend showed up to her residence unannounced and forcibly removed her from the home against her will. While the man was driving away, she was able to grab and yank the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to leave the road and crash.

MPD detained Erick Arellano Lozada, 21, of Marshall, at the scene. He was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on Aug. 7 and has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, abandon/endanger child criminal negligence, assault causing bodily injury, family violence and driving while intoxicated.

