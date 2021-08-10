Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing

Live COVID-19 coverage
Live COVID-19 coverage(KAIT/KWSO)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the state set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The ADH also reported 21 new deaths.

Watch the full briefing live on-air or online here>>>

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are considered...
Shots fired during prayer vigil for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting; woman injured
Six people in Caddo Parish were issued a summons on Aug. 5, 2021 for reportedly selling alcohol...
6 cited in underage alcohol sales sting in Caddo Parish
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken
People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Michael Hinojosa, the Dallas school district's superintendent, says it’s not a personal issue...
Dallas schools superintendent defies state law with mask mandate
masks
First day of school in Sabine Parish
So far, more than 400 colleges and universities are requiring students to get the COVID-19...
College students buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to avoid mandates
Since his father's death, officers have maintained a relationship with the boy and are helping...
Las Vegas officers escort boy to school after his father's death from COVID