Highland Center Ministries giving away free school uniforms

The Khaki Fair Uniform Giveaway will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
The Khaki Fair Uniform Giveaway will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.(Highland Center Ministries)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highland Center Ministries is hosting its Khaki Fair Uniform Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The event is for students in kindergarten through 8th grade only. Parents must be present with their child to pick up uniforms. It will be held outside in front of the Highland Center (520 Olive St.). Masks are required.

Anyone wishing to donate money towards the purchase of uniforms, or who would like to volunteer, can find more information on the Highland Center’s website.

