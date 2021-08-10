Highland Center Ministries giving away free school uniforms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highland Center Ministries is hosting its Khaki Fair Uniform Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The event is for students in kindergarten through 8th grade only. Parents must be present with their child to pick up uniforms. It will be held outside in front of the Highland Center (520 Olive St.). Masks are required.

Anyone wishing to donate money towards the purchase of uniforms, or who would like to volunteer, can find more information on the Highland Center’s website.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.