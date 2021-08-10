Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Healthy Blue partnering with Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to give away school supplies, lunch

School supplies and refreshments will be given away Saturday, Aug. 23, 2021 at 2821 Greenwood...
School supplies and refreshments will be given away Saturday, Aug. 23, 2021 at 2821 Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport.(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Healthy Blue is partnering with the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Shreveport to distribute free school supplies and lunches to school-aged kids.

The free school supplies will be given away Saturday, Aug. 23 from 12 to 3 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 surge, this event will be drive-thru only. Those in need of supplies can attend the event at 2821 Greenwood Rd. Each child will get a box of school supplies, plus food and drinks.

Supplies and refreshments will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Participants are required to remain in their cars. Children must be present to receive supplies.

For more information, contact Vanessa Brown at vanessa.brown@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are considered...
Shots fired during prayer vigil for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting; woman injured
Two people are safe after a driver in a stolen truck rammed into a Caddo Parish house on the...
20-year-old arrested after crashing stolen truck into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home
Six people in Caddo Parish were issued a summons on Aug. 5, 2021 for reportedly selling alcohol...
6 cited in underage alcohol sales sting in Caddo Parish
People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken

Latest News

Coach David Bryant (seen holding the basketball)
Community remembers ArkLaTex coach who died from complications with COVID-19
People stood in line outside Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the...
Students in Texarkana, Texas get COVID vaccine ahead of school
Students in the Texarkana Independent School District in Texas head back to the classroom...
TISD students headed back to the classroom Aug. 11
Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20