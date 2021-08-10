Healthy Blue partnering with Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to give away school supplies, lunch

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Healthy Blue is partnering with the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Shreveport to distribute free school supplies and lunches to school-aged kids.

The free school supplies will be given away Saturday, Aug. 23 from 12 to 3 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 surge, this event will be drive-thru only. Those in need of supplies can attend the event at 2821 Greenwood Rd. Each child will get a box of school supplies, plus food and drinks.

Supplies and refreshments will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Participants are required to remain in their cars. Children must be present to receive supplies.

For more information, contact Vanessa Brown at vanessa.brown@uss.salvationarmy.org.

