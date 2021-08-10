Getting Answers
Getting Answers: Paying off unexpected COVID-19 medical bills

(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Between 2009 and 2020, medical bills have been the largest source of debt for Americans.

According to the American Medical Association, before the pandemic began in 2020, an estimated 17.8 percent of people’s medical bills in the United States were sent to collections.

Some COVID-19 survivors now face huge medical bills and are struggling to pay them.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Tayler Davis will speak with a financial experts about helping people tackle the unexpected medical debt.

