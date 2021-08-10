Getting Answers
East Texas man dies when he’s hit by a pickup while cycling on state highway near Carthage

Preliminary investigation shows the fitness bike had no lights and no reflectors, authorities report
(KTLE)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man died when his fitness bicycle was struck by a pickup.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said he is 66-year-old Carthage resident Robert Owens.

The accident happened at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 on Texas Highway 149 about two miles northwest of Carthage.

Preliminary investigation shows that Owens was riding a Mongoose Hotshot bicycle northwest on Texas 149 when he was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado traveling the same direction, Texas DPS Sgt. Jean M. Dark said.

The bicycle had no lights and no reflectors, she added.

Owens was pronounced at the scene. His body was taken to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.

A Texas DPS news release gave no indication whether the truck’s driver or his passenger was injured.

