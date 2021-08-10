Driver of stolen truck crashes into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home

Getting Answers
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is facing multiple charges following allegations of burglary, stealing a truck and eventually wrecking into a home.

Dispatchers got the call just before 1 a.m. regarding a burglar on Amblewood Lane in the parish. That’s off Williamson Way, just south of Shreveport.

As multiple deputies responded to the call and began searching the neighborhood — they noticed a white truck leaving the area at a high rate of speed. One resident with security video helped deputies identify the burglar.

According to deputies on scene, the truck was stolen from the neighborhood and driven a short distance where it crashed into two vehicles and an occupied home in the 9800 block of Pennie Court.

The two residents inside the home were not injured.

Deputies said that the driver will face multiple charges. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for a medical exam after the crash. He didn’t appear to have life-threatening injuries.

A tow truck was called out to remove the truck from the home, and utility companies were called out to check for damages as well.

