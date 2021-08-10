Community remembers ArkLaTex coach who died from complications with COVID-19

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) - A beloved basketball coach died from complications with COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 9.

David Bryant, 57, made a difference in several parts of northwest Louisiana. He served as the basketball coach for Plain Dealing, Woodlawn and Linwood Junior High.

Bryant coached basketball at different locations across the ArkLaTex for a total of more than 30 years.

Many looked at Bryant as a basketball coach, but even more people looked to him as a mentor.

“Many of the conversations we had had nothing to do with basketball. They had to do wit life. He was a fierce competitor as a coach, but after the game, we were best friends. I really loved him. It’s going to be difficult moving forward without that influence,” said Jeremiah Williams, mentee of Bryant and principal of Parkway High School.

Friends of Bryant describe him as a truly kind and inspiring person.

“David was a legend as a coach and an educator. His life was prioritized with God always being first and I think that he was able to impart an incredible value system to all of the young people that he ever came in contact with. He had a profound effect on me as a person in a short time. I never heard him talk bad about anyone and he seemed to always find the best in everyone. He was truly the type of man that I, as a coach, teacher, dad, and human aspire to be,” said friend Chris Kovatch.

