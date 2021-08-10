Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Balloon release planned for women killed in motorcycle wreck on I-20

Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing...
Anika Armer and Alison Taylor frequently rode motorcycles with three other women wearing t-shirts bearing the words "She Ride."(Friend)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A balloon release is planned to honor two women who were killed in a motorcycle wreck on I-20 that happened Aug. 7.

A truck lost a tire while heading west on I-20 near Fairfield Avenue and pulled off the highway. A car then hit the truck from behind, causing the truck to cross two lanes of traffic into the path of five motorcycles. Anika “Blackberry” Armer and Alison “Wildcat” Taylor, both 40, were both pronounced dead on the scene; one passenger in the car was also killed. Armer and Taylor were among those riding the motorcycles.

Three others were also injured in the crash, including a police officer in Vivian, Ashley Ellis. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Friends and family of Armer and Taylor will gather Wednesday, Aug. 11 to share memories and stories. The balloon release is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the WildBunch Clubhouse, located at 315 Douglas St. in Shreveport.

Those who attend are asked to bring purple, black, and red balloons.

