Action on Shreveport recycling contract again delayed by council members
The unanimous decision was due to Louisiana’s open meetings law
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport City Council again has delayed a vote on the awarding of a contract for recycling services.
The unanimous decision due to Louisiana’s open meetings law came as council members resumed virtual meetings Wednesday, Aug. 10 due to the record-setting spread of COVID-19 in the area.
The afternoon meeting is being conducted via Zoom.
