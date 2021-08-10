Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Action on Shreveport recycling contract again delayed by council members

The unanimous decision was due to Louisiana’s open meetings law
After nine years, Shreveport's recycling experiment came to an end until a new provider is...
After nine years, Shreveport's recycling experiment came to an end until a new provider is identified and a contract is awarded.((Source: KSLA))
By Chandler Watkins and Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport City Council again has delayed a vote on the awarding of a contract for recycling services.

The unanimous decision due to Louisiana’s open meetings law came as council members resumed virtual meetings Wednesday, Aug. 10 due to the record-setting spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The afternoon meeting is being conducted via Zoom.

Click this link to review the agenda for the meeting. It also can be viewed below.

RELATED:
Shreveport council members delay vote on contract for curbside recycling services
Shreveport City Council agrees to put mayor’s 3rd bond proposal before voters Nov. 13
ArkLaTex environmental groups discuss importance of recycling on Earth Day
Starting over with recycling in Shreveport
Shreveport temporarily stops residential curbside recycling services

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are considered...
Shots fired during prayer vigil for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting; woman injured
Two people are safe after a driver in a stolen truck rammed into a Caddo Parish house on the...
20-year-old arrested after crashing stolen truck into two vehicles, Caddo Parish home
Six people in Caddo Parish were issued a summons on Aug. 5, 2021 for reportedly selling alcohol...
6 cited in underage alcohol sales sting in Caddo Parish
People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana's top public health officer, speaks about the state's...
Louisiana hospitals overrun, but peak could be weeks away
School supplies and refreshments will be given away Saturday, Aug. 23, 2021 at 2821 Greenwood...
Healthy Blue partnering with Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to give away school supplies, lunch
Erick Arellano Lozada, 21
Marshall man arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend
At-home COVID tests selling out at NOLA pharmacies
At-home COVID tests flying off shelves
Bossier Parish Schools to offer virtual learning
Bossier Parish Schools to offer virtual learning