Wiley College offering tuition credit to students who are vaccinated against COVID-19

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Students enrolled at an East Texas college can earn $500 toward their fall semester tuition if they get vaccinated or receive their COVID-19 vaccination by Aug. 31.

To get the Safe Community credit, a post on Wiley College’s Facebook page states, people who are attending the Marshall, Texas, school also must:

pledge to wear a face mask,

be an advocate for others to wear face masks, and,

complete a 15-minute Safe Community workshop. The workshop was held Aug. 3. But students still can achieve this goal by making an appointment with Health Services.

The post also states that students can submit their proof of vaccination and get their questions answered by contacting nurse Pamela Bradley by sending email to Pbradley@wileyc.edu.

Wiley College held a lunchtime informational session about COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Aug. 9. Medical professionals shared information about the vaccinations and their impact on communities. This came on the heels of its Welcome Week on Aug. 2-6.

Earlier this summer, the school offered a $750 credit to people who enroll early. The deadline to qualify for that incentive was June 28.

