Unmask Our Kids Sabine Parish plans to present concerns to school board at special meeting Mon. night

Unmask Our Kids Sabine Parish is a group of parents opposed to mask mandates in schools.(WAVE 3 News)
By Rachael Thomas and Chandler Watkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish School Board is holding a special meeting Monday night (Aug. 9), and a group of parents who do not want their children to be required to wear face masks during the upcoming school year will be in attendance.

The group is called Unmask Our Kids Sabine Parish, and reportedly has more than 950 members. The group has been distributing face mask exemption forms for parents who have “philosophical or religious” objections to the state’s current mask mandate, which remains in effect at least until Sept. 1. Members of the group plan to distribute these forms during the special school board meeting Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the school board’s main office, located at 695 Peterson St. in Many.

Kresha Matkin, a mother of three in Many, leads the group. She is expected to speak during Monday’s meeting to express her concerns.

“It’s about common sense… It’s about parents coming together and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘These are our children and we will not co-parent with the government,’” Matkin said in a statement sent to the media Sunday, Aug. 8.

Matkin posted on her Facebook page on Aug. 1 saying, in part, “it won’t matter how many people get vaccinated if we keep the borders open.”

“Don’t tell me the government is going to “shut us down” again until they shut down that border that is pouring in HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of people every month, MANY with Covid, then busing them to a city near you. Don’t preach to me about the “science” when we have NO common sense! Don’t tell me why you wear a mask, yet won’t speak out about the amount (and different variants) of Covid coming in EVERY day because our President has given an invitation to come. Don’t lecture American’s about their CHOICES regarding their healthcare when NONE of what we do matters if millions of people coming in aren’t made to do the same. The government could have that border shut down ANYtime if they were genuinely worried about Covid. So please do not sit here and be “morally superior” about your life choices making a difference when you also support open borders that are keeping America FILLED with Covid,” reads the rest of her post.

KSLA’s Chandler Watkins plans to attend the school board’s meeting and will have full coverage tonight on News 12.

