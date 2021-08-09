Shreveport agency’s fashion show to draw designers from Louisiana and beyond

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport-based modeling agency is hosting its first fashion show.

ALH Modeling LLC’s “Garden of Elements” themed fashion show will feature designs from Shreveport , Minden and Dallas as well as Arlington, Texas, and Gary, Ind.

“Designers are provided 1 of Mother Earth’s 4 elements (Earth, Air, Water, Fire) where they will represent on the elements through wardrobe design,” says the narrative on the Facebook Event page. “And our accented theme, TIME ... the bridge between all elements.”

The event will be held Aug. 21 from 7-11 p.m. at the historic Asian Gardens at 800 Texas Ave. in downtown Shreveport. The evening will include a cocktail hour from 7-8 p.m., live musical entertainment and merchants.

“I’m a huge stickler for wanting to build my city up. ...,” said Adreana Burton, owner and CEO of ALH Modeling. “I thought it would be a great idea to incorporate some people from out of town so they can start to see what we have to offer.”

Tickets cost $30 per person for general admission, $60 each for general VIP and $450 each for premier VIP.

