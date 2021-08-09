Getting Answers
Shots fired during prayer vigil for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting; woman injured

A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to the Minden Police Chief.
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The sounds of gunshots rang out again moments after mourners said their goodbyes to a three-year-old killed in a drive-by.

According to a post shared on Minden Mayor Terry Gardner’s Facebook, a large crowd gathered to celebrate the life of a toddler after his funeral.

Witnesses described the gunfire as a “war zone” over 50 bullet casings were found at the scene.

A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to the Minden Police Chief.

According to the post, there were over 100 people in the crowd; however, no one has provided any identifying information on an alleged shooter.

The incident remains under investigation.

