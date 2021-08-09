Scorching week ahead for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we had to contend with the toasty temperatures throughout the region. As we kick off a new week we are tracking hot and generally dry conditions ahead for the region. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the mid to upper 90s with Heat Advisories on the table everyday of the week including today. We are tracking dry weather throughout the week and don’t have any significant rain chances until we hit the weekend when a front could move through the region. Out in the tropics we are watching two areas of interest in the Atlantic and are likely to see at least one new tropical system this week.

We are tracking yet another scorching day across the ArkLaTex Monday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning prepare for a hot start to the week as Heat Advisories are in effect for the region. Temperatures this morning are in the 70s and we are expecting them to move up into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will likely surpass the 105 degree mark. We are tracking some scattered clouds today, but no real chance at relief from the heat.

The persistent heat and dry weather is really something that you can expect to persist throughout the rest of the week. High temperatures north of 95 degree will be the norm with enough humidity to make Heat Advisories a daily threat for the region. On top of the intense heat we really don’t see all that much in terms of rain potential ahead for the ArkLaTex, so expect arid conditions for your work week.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking the potential for some rain and somewhat cooler temperatures as a weak frontal boundary will be pushing into the region. Showers will break out during the afternoon hours on Saturday and continue through Sunday as well. Thanks to the expected rain temperatures could finally fall from down into the lower 90s, but don’t expect much change in the mugginess across the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, get ready to do a whole lot of sweating this week! Have a great Monday!

