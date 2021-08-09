Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board

MANY, La. (KSLA) — The mask mandate for schools in Sabine Parish has raised some questions and concerns.

So the School Board voted to hold a special meeting the evening of Monday, Aug. 9 to allow more people to be heard.

KSLA News 12′s Chandler Watkins is in Many for the gathering.

As we speak, there are more than 50 people outside the meeting room, which has a maximum capacity of 30.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear what parents and the School District’s superintendent had to say.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.