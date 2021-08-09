Getting Answers
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board

More than 50 people have gathered outside the meeting room, which has a capacity of 30

People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board to hear their concerns about the School District's mask mandate.(Source: Chandler Watkins/KSLA News 12)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KSLA) — The mask mandate for schools in Sabine Parish has raised some questions and concerns.

So the School Board voted to hold a special meeting the evening of Monday, Aug. 9 to allow more people to be heard.

KSLA News 12′s Chandler Watkins is in Many for the gathering.

As we speak, there are more than 50 people outside the meeting room, which has a maximum capacity of 30.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear what parents and the School District’s superintendent had to say.

