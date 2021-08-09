Getting Answers
Red Dress Run canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Red Dress Run
Red Dress Run(N.O. Red Dress Run)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another major annual event will be canceled this year.

Bill Healy with the organizers of the Red Dress Run says committee members voted this morning to cancel the event.

He said they were not pressured by the city, rather, committee members voted on their own to cancel the outdoor event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

