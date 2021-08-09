Yokem Connection
Prayer vigil announced for Bossier City employee on Aug. 9

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Traci Ponder is the city’s public information officer. She recently suffered a heart attack and...
Traci Ponder is the city’s public information officer. She recently suffered a heart attack and remains in intensive care.(Gray News)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City officials have announced a public prayer vigil for Traci Ponder.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 outside the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road.

Ponder is the city’s public information officer. She recently suffered a heart attack and remains in intensive care.

