Prayer vigil announced for Bossier City employee on Aug. 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City officials have announced a public prayer vigil for Traci Ponder.
The event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 outside the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road.
Ponder is the city’s public information officer. She recently suffered a heart attack and remains in intensive care.
