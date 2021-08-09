Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday

Potential tropical cyclone 6
Potential tropical cyclone 6(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and could enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico as a Tropical Storm by Friday or Saturday.

PTC 6 could become a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Fred.

The National Hurricane Center located the storm about 165 miles ESE of Dominica and 205 miles SE of Guadeloupe. Maximum sustained winds were 35mph as of 4 p.m. The storm is tracking WNW at 15 mph.

Disturbance #6 is forecast to become Fred. It could be in the Southeast Gulf of Mexico later...
Disturbance #6 is forecast to become Fred. It could be in the Southeast Gulf of Mexico later this week going into the weekend. It's just a watch and monitor situation right now for Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi right now.(WVUE)

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for Guadeloupe, Martinique, Dominica, Dominican Republic, and Peurto Rico.

The system is expected to move through a portion of the southern Leeward Islands Monday night, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Peurto Rico late Tuesday, and near or over Hispanola on Wednesday.

The NHC has given PTC 6 a high chance of developing into a tropical storm over the next 48 hours.

Download the Fox 8 Weather app to track the tropics in real-time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the cars involved in the accident on I-20
2 still in critical condition after traffic accident on I-20
Shreveport Police respond to a shooting that left one victim with life threatening injuries.
Shooting victim left with life-threatening injuries
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken
Shreveport Police say one died and two others had life threatening injuries.
Police investigate shooting that left one dead and one with life threatening injuries
A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Her injuries are considered...
Shots fired during prayer vigil for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting; woman injured

Latest News

Heat and dry weather are back for the work week
Heat Advisory until 7pm. Tropical Depression looks likely!
Heat and dry weather are back for the work week
Hot work week
We are tracking yet another scorching day across the ArkLaTex Monday.
Scorching week ahead for the ArkLaTex
HOT and dry this work week
Above average heat is back