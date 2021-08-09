Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and could enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico as a Tropical Storm by Friday or Saturday.

PTC 6 could become a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Fred.

The National Hurricane Center located the storm about 165 miles ESE of Dominica and 205 miles SE of Guadeloupe. Maximum sustained winds were 35mph as of 4 p.m. The storm is tracking WNW at 15 mph.

Disturbance #6 is forecast to become Fred. It could be in the Southeast Gulf of Mexico later this week going into the weekend. It's just a watch and monitor situation right now for Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi right now. (WVUE)

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for Guadeloupe, Martinique, Dominica, Dominican Republic, and Peurto Rico.

The system is expected to move through a portion of the southern Leeward Islands Monday night, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Peurto Rico late Tuesday, and near or over Hispanola on Wednesday.

The NHC has given PTC 6 a high chance of developing into a tropical storm over the next 48 hours.

Invest 94L now has a cone as the National Hurricane Center prepares for it to become an official storm soon. Track plays with the Greater Antilles which always produces a huge ? mark then into the SE Gulf this weekend. Just a wait and see for now. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/b42SO3SenL — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 9, 2021

