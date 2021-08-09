Getting Answers
‘Outsiders’ bringing guns to New Orleans, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson addressed the media on Monday, Aug. 9 following a second consecutive violent weekend in the city.

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday. All were taken to the hospital. A 17-year-old is in custody. Last weekend, another five people were shot on the popular tourist street.

Three other shootings Sunday claimed the life of one man and sent five others to the hospital.

Chief Ferguson says on Saturday, officers arrested three people, ages 15, 17, and 20, for illegally possessing firearms on Bourbon Street. The people were from Alabama, Houma, and Shreveport, respectively.

“Outsiders are bringing weapons to the street of New Orleans. We do not allow our own citizens to illegally carry firearms, and we will not allow our visitors to do it either,” Ferguson said.

More: Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody

