Michael Thomas sends cryptic tweet about his ‘reputation’ with the Saints

Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Star New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has raised eyebrows this morning after sending out a cryptic tweet.

Some are wondering if Thomas is trying to imply that the Saints are mischaracterizing him.

Head coach Sean Payton recently voiced his disappointment with Thomas for not having his ankle surgery sooner, putting him on a long road to recovery that included being listed on the PUP list until at least week 6 of the upcoming season.

