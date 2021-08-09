Mayor Perkins hosting back-to-school uniform giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is partnering with a couple of local businesses for a back-to-school uniform giveaway.

Partners include Dollar Mania and Furniture Express.

Schools in Caddo Parish will receive vouchers for 250 students, who will each get two tops, two bottoms, and a belt. The district will work to determine which families with the greatest need will receive the vouchers. Parents will be contacted by the school district to pick up the vouchers.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.