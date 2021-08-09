Yokem Connection
Mayor Perkins hosting back-to-school uniform giveaway

Mayor Adrian Perkins is partnering with a couple of Shreveport area businesses to provide 250...
Mayor Adrian Perkins is partnering with a couple of Shreveport area businesses to provide 250 students in Caddo Parish with vouchers for school uniforms.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is partnering with a couple of local businesses for a back-to-school uniform giveaway.

Partners include Dollar Mania and Furniture Express.

Schools in Caddo Parish will receive vouchers for 250 students, who will each get two tops, two bottoms, and a belt. The district will work to determine which families with the greatest need will receive the vouchers. Parents will be contacted by the school district to pick up the vouchers.

