In-person visitation at DeSoto Parish Detention Center suspended due to COVID-19 surge

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 that all in-person visitation...
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 that all in-person visitation is suspended until further notice due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Effective immediately, all in-person visitation at the DeSoto Parish Detention Center is suspended due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Visits will remain possible through City TeleCoin via text, video, or phone call. This policy will remain in effect until further notice, the sheriff’s office says.

The detention center will also no longer be accepting any deliveries of personal items such as t-shirts, socks, or underwear. This new policy is permanent, the sheriff’s office says. Moving forward, the detention center will supply those items to inmates.

“The DeSoto Detention Center has been and will continue to take all precautions necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our facility. We will continue to keep the public informed of all changes, and when those special measures have been lifted,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post made Monday, Aug. 9.

